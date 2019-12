NEW OWNER Kristi Confer (back) recently purchased Bratz and Associates from Mark Bratz. The business has changed names, to Rocky Mountain Accounting, Inc., but Confer and the staff, including Gigi Comer (from left), Bratz, Rhonda Hayes and Teresa Ramer will remain.

Clients and staff of Bratz and Associates won't notice much change this year as tax season approaches. Well, except for a new name.

Kristi Confer, an accountant with the Thompson Falls firm, recently bought the business from owner Mark Bratz. The new business, which will still be located at 30...