Association treasurer charged with theft

In a lengthy information filed by County Attorney Naomi Leisz, a treasurer of the Trout Creek Community Improvement Association (TCCIA) has been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor for alleged mishandling of the association’s funds.

An audit of records determined an alleged loss of over $35,000 from two accounts.

LaJean C. Manning appeared in District Court Tuesday with her attorney, Brielle Lande of Stevenson Law (Missoula), and entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Judge James Manley accepted the plea and said he would set a trial date for the next term of the court.

In the filing, Manning, a seven-year TCCIA board member, is accused of diverting funds from the TCCIA account for her own use and allegedly replacing some of the loss with Trout Creek Park Board funds, which partially come from public funds. She also served as treasurer for that board.

The Park Board receives $4,000 annually from tax revenues.

All totaled, the information alleges Manning diverted $25,062.87 in TCCIA funds by checks and cash. Reviewing Park District funds, it was determined that Manning allegedly wrote checks to herself amounting to $2,301.91 and transferred $8,000 to the TCCIA account. The grand total of mishandled funds totaled $35,364.78.

Over $17,000 in TCCIA funds was allegedly diverted to Manning in 2019 alone.

The information alleges that Manning wrote checks to herself and fictitiously recorded some transactions as payments to bona fide vendors.

The extent of the alleged theft was determined after a TCCIA board member discovered discrepancies after Manning failed to deliver needed financial reports to the board as directed.

In an investigation headed by Deputy Sheriff Martin Spring, a laptop computer was seized and it was determined that records of the financial transactions were deleted. Those records were later restored, which helped determine the extent of the alleged crimes. The investigation included extensive comparisons of records and check facsimiles from the Sanders County Treasurer’s office and First Security Bank.

A forgery charge was included because Manning is alleged to have forged a board member’s signature on some of the checks.

Manning was formerly charged with felony theft, felony forgery, felony tampering with public records and misdemeanor official misconduct.

The thefts are alleged to have occurred between May 2018 and January 2020.