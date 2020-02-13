Our Viewpoint

True love does last

As Valentine's Day comes around Friday, we're already getting a little bit of a sugar headache and the local florists are beyond busy.

These days, it doesn't seem like much lasts. People move away, change jobs, change cars. We're always looking for something bigger and better.

But take a look at the Question of the Week. Bernard and Kay Parker of Thompson Falls will be celebrating their 58th wedding anniversary in June. She was 9 years old when they met. Just by reading their answers, you can tell they love each other deeply. Those sweet sentiments are just what everyone needs to remember on Valentine's Day.

Sure, this is a commercial holiday. And we should all take a moment to tell people we love them every day. But it's OK to splurge on Friday with flowers and chocolate and cards. If you happen to come by The Ledger on Friday, make sure you bring peanut butter cups in the shape of hearts.