Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
April 2, 2020
Montana Highway Patrol
Nickolas Stafford, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.
David Jamison, 27, operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered, $45.
Melody Struna, 58, day speeding, $20.
Thomas Wade, 63, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $225; driving without a valid driver’s license, $135.
Joshua Buckner, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.
Nicholaus Warren, 27, operating with expired registration, $45.
Addison Arlint, 18, day speeding, $70.
Ned Beighey, 46, operating with expired registration, $85.
Richard Kimberly, 71, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.
Marc Mitchell, 52, careless driving, $35; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.
Max Koehn, 59, day speeding, $20.
Wayne Morgan, 58, day speeding, $20.
John Will, 76, day speeding, $20.
Kevin Noller, 57, day speeding, $70.
Richard Garland, 34, day speeding, $20.
Edward Werner, 47, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Brock Davis, 48, day speeding, $70.
Leah Woodruff, 22, speeding in restricted zone, $95.
Jennifer Low, 21, day speeding, $70.
Vladamir Tchentsov, 36, day speeding, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Mariah Michaels, 24, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; operating with expired registration, $75.
Elisabeth Morris, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Andrew Brotherton, 43, failure to pay GVW fees, $135.
Reader Comments
(0)