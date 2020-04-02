ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
April 2, 2020



Montana Highway Patrol

Nickolas Stafford, 40, seatbelt violation, $20.

David Jamison, 27, operating a vehicle which has not been properly registered, $45.

Melody Struna, 58, day speeding, $20.

Thomas Wade, 63, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $225; driving without a valid driver’s license, $135.

Joshua Buckner, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.

Nicholaus Warren, 27, operating with expired registration, $45.

Addison Arlint, 18, day speeding, $70.

Ned Beighey, 46, operating with expired registration, $85.

Richard Kimberly, 71, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85.

Marc Mitchell, 52, careless driving, $35; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.

Max Koehn, 59, day speeding, $20.

Wayne Morgan, 58, day speeding, $20.

John Will, 76, day speeding, $20.

Kevin Noller, 57, day speeding, $70.

Richard Garland, 34, day speeding, $20.

Edward Werner, 47, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Brock Davis, 48, day speeding, $70.

Leah Woodruff, 22, speeding in restricted zone, $95.

Jennifer Low, 21, day speeding, $70.

Vladamir Tchentsov, 36, day speeding, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Mariah Michaels, 24, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; operating with expired registration, $75.

Elisabeth Morris, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Motor Carrier Services

Andrew Brotherton, 43, failure to pay GVW fees, $135.

 
Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

