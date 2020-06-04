Non-profit honors TF superintendent

GRADUATION HELPERS wore Be Like Bill shirts supporting the non-profit organized in honor of Superintendent Bill Cain, who passed away in February. Pictured are (back, from left) Shawn Morgan, Mike Thilmony, Doree Thilmony, Karla Padden, Katrina Nygaard, Amy Laws, Haley Morgan, (front, from left) Micah Grossberg, Doug Padden and Chadd Laws.

Community members and Thompson Falls School staff have started a foundation in honor of Superintendent Bill Cain, who passed away in February. The Be Like Bill Foundation is an educational non-profit group that will help students in the Thompson Falls School District, as well as the Hartland, Michigan, School District, where Cain worked for mroe than 30 years before moving to Thompson Falls in 2018.

The Be Like Bill Foundation will present a scholarship to a graduating senior in both school districts each year, as well as help fund other educational initiatives in the districts.

"It's an exciting way for us to keep the connection between the two districts he loved," Cain's daughter Siara said, "and for us to hold onto my dad's legacy of doing the right thing and being their for kids and continue his passion for education."

The foundation is selling "Be Like Bill" t-shirts for $25. At the Thompson Falls High School graduation on Sunday, staff and family members helping with the ceremony wore their shirts.

Donations to the foundation can be made online at http://www.belikebillfoundation.org. Shirts can be purchased online or at The Sanders County Ledger in Thompson Falls.