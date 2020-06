Sheriff's Log June 18, 2020



Ambulance Dixon 2, T. Falls 9, Plains 5, Heron 1, Hot Springs 4, Noxon 1, Trout Creek 1 Saturday, June 6 Animal other, T. Falls. Theft, Plains. Animal/ stray Lost, Trout Creek. Motor vehicle crash, Plains. Burglary, possible break in of storage unit, nothing taken, Plains. Traffic complaint, dri...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.