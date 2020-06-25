Question of the Week

What is your favorite TV show of all time and why?

NORVA FRANK,

Thompson Falls -

“Hogan’s Heroes, because it was one of the few things my father and I did together that we both enjoyed and laughed at. It still comes back on, on MTV, and I get to remember him with a smile.”

MARSHA SWINSON,

Plains - “My favorite TV shows are on the Discovery Channel. I love documentaries.”

ALICIA EARLE

Santa Cruz, California - “My two favorite TV shows of all time, which are complete opposites, Schitt’s Creek and Game of Thrones.”

ERIN KENEADY,

Thompson Falls-

“Dukes of Hazzard, because it’s a classic one, and there’s cars in it.”

KEN McQUEEN,

Thompson Falls -

“My favorite show is The Lone Ranger because that was the best show they had when I was a youngster and I love it till today.”

DANE RICE, Deer Park, Washington -

“The first 20 seasons of The Simpsons. After that the comedy just went downhill. Those first 20 seasons they had really good writers and it was still fun, and you could still let your kids watch it with you.”