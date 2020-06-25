Arrests made in break-ins

Five people have been arrested and further arrests are pending after a string of break-ins to vehicles and storage units in the last couple of months, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday.

The arrests were made June 18 after deputies the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office, Hot Springs Police Department, Plains Police Department and an ATF agent executed two search warrants in Hot Springs. Officers seized numerous items during these two search warrants and are now trying to identify the rightful owners.

The sheriff’s office is requesting that the public check their storage units and that community members verify if their units have been targeted, as these individuals have been cutting off the locks and placing new locks on the units to cover up their crimes. If residents discover that they have been a victim of a crime they are being asked to contact their local law enforcement and make a report. It is also being requested that members make a list of their stolen property and the values for this report.

Victims then should contact Detective Martin Spring with their list and report numbers. Detective Spring will make arrangements for them to view stolen property recovered and to ownership. Call the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office at (406)827-3584, extension 3.