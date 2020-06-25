Bond reduced for defendant

y John Dowd

In District Court last week, bond was reduced to $25,000 for Dalton McFarland of Hot Springs. McFarland is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, two counts of assault of a family member and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 20th District Judicial Court is looking at options to stay compliant with social distancing guidelines as Danielle Wood’s July 20 trial date nears. Attorneys and court officials discussed last week the option of using the Thompson Falls High School gym to hold jurors and comply with six-foot social distancing guidelines.

Before Judge James Manley this Tuesday, Sean Smith spoke during his sentencing hearing for charges of strangulation and assault with a weapon. He talked about how he had reformed himself and how, because of alcohol, he was a different man. Smith was sentenced to five years with the Department of Corrections for the first count and 10 years, with five suspended, for the second. He was given credit for 180 days of time served.