78-year-old listed in critical condition

Members of the Thompson Falls Ambulance attend to a man who was hit by a train as he crossed the tracks on Madison Street in Thompson Falls on Monday.

A 78-year-old Thompson Falls man is in critical condition after being hit by a train on Monday. Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, a man identified by authorities as Gary Freeman of Thompson Falls, was crossing the tracks on the west end of Thompson Falls at the Madison Street crossing. According to witnes...