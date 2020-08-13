Our Viewpoint

Candidates should play nice this year

If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. Ask just about any school-aged kid and they can probably explain this simple concept. But turn on the television right now, and it seems that many adults are struggling with (or have completely abandoned) this rule we learned in school.

Political candidates are some of the worst offenders. Remember the days when candidates would tout their successes instead of criticize their opponents? It’s becoming overwhelming when back-to-back Senate candidate ads both spend their precious pricey TV time bashing their opponent. What candidates should be doing with their air time is wooing voters with their stance on big issues, past track records, and overarching messages.

There was a time when votes were precious and candidates fought for them, coming straight to the voters and attempting to connect with them. In Sanders County, past candidates have gone door-to-door to meet residents. Now, state candidates seem to call a few of their friends and supporters when they come through town. They already have those votes. They need to work to let undecided voters get to know them, their values and their policies. That is no small task, and candidates should take it seriously.

The election is less than three months away. There are still people who haven’t made up their minds on candidates, and candidates will be working for those votes. Learn what your candidates can do for you by tuning in here. The Ledger will be sponsoring candidate forums in October to show where candidates stand on important issues, and we’ll be publishing their answers in the paper. Turn off the attack ads on TV, radio and social media. Get to know how well the candidates' views match with yours on important issues, not how well the candidate can badmouth and insult the competition.

If you don’t have any kids in school, watch Bambi and let Thumper teach you a good lesson.