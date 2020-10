EARLY DAY picture of Larson's and Green's department store. It was where Two Rivers Grille is today. The brick wall next to Little Bitterroot Thrift Store is all that survives of the building after the catastrophic fire.

HENRY ALEXANDER LARSON

From Pioneers and Early Settlers

of Thompson Falls

Henry was born June 24, 1889, at Nome, North Dakota, to Anton Larson and Julia Olson, one of their eight children.

Thompson Falls 1909 Polk directory lists him as clerk at the Thompson Falls Mercantile Co.

The 1911 lists...