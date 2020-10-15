ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Question of the Week

What do you do to prepare for winter?

 
October 15, 2020



TOM CAMPBELL, Corvallis - “Drain the water system, work on the irrigation, and chop wood.”

TAMMY KESSLER, Thompson Falls - “Make sure my firewood is in, that’s the most important. Then I make sure my 4-wheel drive is up to par, and get all my canning done.”

PAUL GALLO, Thompson Falls - “Make sure all my vehicles are in good, running condition.”

SCOTT DONOVAN, Trout Creek - “Stock up on bourbon.”

KARI LEE, Montana/Florida - “Work on the firewood.”

JENNIFER METCALF, Thompson Falls - “Put away the trampoline.”


 

