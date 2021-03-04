Elks shower families with gifts at community event

The Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE) hosted their second community baby shower for expecting mothers and families with children in Sanders County on Saturday.

"The event was made possible with Spotlight grant funds from the Elks National Foundation," said Michelle Blackstone with CFVE. Due to coronavirus health concerns, this year's event looked a little different. While food and beverages were still offered for attendees, there were no activities or games for families. However, mothers and families were welcomed with open arms, making CFVE's second community baby shower a success.

The wall of diapers made its appearance again this year, allowing every family who walked through the door to take home a large box of diapers. Outfits and gift bags full of toys and books were handed out to all expecting mothers and families who attended the event. Through a Maternal and Child Health Services grant, Public Health staff Karen Morey and Lisa Richmond were able to donate Pack 'N Play cribs and car seats. The Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program donated gift bags for the event. "It's different from last year, but it still worked out great," Morey said. "Karen and Lisa also provided training, brochures and educational information for the parents to learn the importance of car seats and proper sleep positioning for the safety of the infants," Blackstone stated.

Lactation counselors Cassie Craft and Sara Nestor with Clark Fork Valley Hospital brought along prenatal education for the attendees at Saturday's event. "This is our first year here," Craft said. "We've been wanting to do something like this for a few years now. It's a great community outreach program." Over the weekend, Blackstone, along with the assistance of Sanders County Public Health, was able to provide 25 families with gifts, books and educational items.