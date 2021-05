Family thankful for successful heart surgery

ALL SMILES – Sam Feliksa gives a big hug to friend Chris Borntreger at Sam's celebration at the Butcher's Nook.

The parents of one child celebrated something that parents hope they'd never have to deal with.

Matt and Nicole Feliksa held a party at the Butcher's Nook in Plains last Saturday afternoon as a belated April 4 birthday bash for 15-year-old Sam and to celebrate the success of his recent heart o...