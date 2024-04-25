Noxon store owner planning to rebuild

Photo courtesy of Paul Schnell

A Western Mountain Ash was planted in Noxon Community Park on April 19 to remember the three Noxon businesses lost to fire in February. The effort was spearheaded by Trout Creek volunteer fireman Gayle Seekins (with shovel), with assistance from Kathy Seekins, Joan and Pat Kelly and Jan Fryer. Annie's Orchard in Clark Fork donated the ash tree, Johnson's Hardware donated the potting soil mix, and John Rummel is cutting a granite memorial marker to be placed during the ceremony on July 4 in Noxon.