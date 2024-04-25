ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Shannon Brown 

Noxon store owner planning to rebuild

 
April 25, 2024

Photo courtesy of Paul Schnell

A Western Mountain Ash was planted in Noxon Community Park on April 19 to remember the three Noxon businesses lost to fire in February. The effort was spearheaded by Trout Creek volunteer fireman Gayle Seekins (with shovel), with assistance from Kathy Seekins, Joan and Pat Kelly and Jan Fryer. Annie's Orchard in Clark Fork donated the ash tree, Johnson's Hardware donated the potting soil mix, and John Rummel is cutting a granite memorial marker to be placed during the ceremony on July 4 in Noxon.

When the Noxon fire destroyed three businesses it took away livelihoods and security for the owners and townspeople. Teresa Jackson lost her business, the Angry Beaver General Store. She and her fiance Walter Borgmann were in the process of remodeling the apartment above the store.

Jackson said the...



