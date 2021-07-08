Rex Theater welcomes string band July 15

On their way to Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Hogslop String Band will be making a stop at the Rex Community Theater in Thompson Falls. The four-piece band comes straight out of Nashville, touring all over the country, and bringing with them a high energy, southern American sound.

Randy Roberts of Thompson Falls helped book the band. “I heard them in 2019 at the Under the Big Sky Festival,” Roberts said. “Out of three music festivals my wife and I went to that year, these guys were the most fun to watch.”

While Under the Big Sky Festival has a radius clause which prohibits their acts to play within around a 200-mile radius of the festival’s location, Roberts says the Rex fell just outside that marker. He then set out on the journey of booking the band to come to Thompson Falls. “I heard them, I liked them and I thought if I ever had a chance to get them here, I would,” he said. “Everybody who hears them will have a good time.”

The band formed in 2009 and has since set out to win every major string band contest in the south. From the sounds of the fiddle, banjo, mandolin and even a washtub bass, Hogslop will be playing music that will make it hard to stay in your seat. In 2017, the four members started writing and arranging their own material. While keeping true to their old-time string band roots, they’ve incorporated a fresh, new tone that has allowed them to create a sound that is entirely their own.

Hogslop String Band will play live at the Rex Thursday, July 15. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Buy tickets at M&M Liquor in Thompson Falls or check out the Rex Community Theater Facebook page for updates.