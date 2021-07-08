Fewer clients visit food bank

Community Harvest Food Bank (CHFB) continues to reach out with open arms to those in Thompson Falls and Trout Creek who are in need of a little help. While CHFB saw its way through the pandemic without hindrance to operations or food supply shortages, board members are now seeing a decrease in numbers of those they serve.

“I think the decrease started in 2019 after COVID hit,” said Hank Smith, CHFB president. “We expected to see more clients coming in with schools going online and loss of unemployment, but that didn’t happen. I think recently, the heat and the sewer project have caused a decline in clients.”

According to Smith, before the pandemic, CHFB was serving around 150 to 175 people a month. After the pandemic subsided, Smith was seeing around 125 people a month come in. Within the last month that number has dropped to 50.

The nine board members are now set on a mission to increase awareness and knowledge of their presence and desire to help. “Not a lot of people in the community know about the foodbank, or they’re unsure if they meet the qualifications,” Smith said. “Last year, with COVID running rampant, not a lot of people showed up. But now, there’s no reason for people not to be coming in. We will always help anyone who comes in.”

In order for residents to have access to the food bank, Smith says people need to meet requirements set by the 2021 Federal Poverty Guidelines, commonly referred to as the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). The FPL is used by assistance programs, including CHFB, as a way to set financial eligibility criteria.

CHFB receives assistance from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and they use a percentage of TEFAP’s guidelines as income criteria for program participation. “We are part of the Montana Foodbank Network (MFBN), which makes us eligible to receive free food from TEFAP,” Smith said. “TEFAP works with MFBN to distribute food to the local food banks. You have to be in good standing with MFBN to be eligible for TEFAP.”

CHFB limits participant’s income to 200% of the FPL. If your household income is below that 200%, you are eligible to receive food assistance from CHFB. For example, for a household size of one, if your annual income does not exceed $25,760 you are eligible to receive commodities from CHFB. For a household size of four whose annual income does not exceed $53,000 you are eligible to receive commodities. A copy of the 2021 FLP guidelines can be found at CHFB.

While applying for assistance is a relatively painless process, Smith says participants are required to bring identification proving they have a physical address in either Thompson Falls or Trout Creek.

“We’re just concerned when we don’t see people come in,” Smith said. “It breaks our hearts knowing people may not know about us, or there are people out there who are too proud to ask for help.”

CHFB is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The foodbank is located behind Community Congregational Church and shares a space with the Community Harvest Thrift Store in Thompson Falls. Head in to the foodbank if you would like to find out more information on eligibility criteria for assistance or call (406) 827-6333.