Belle Cooper and Caleb LeForce were married July 4, 2021, at Belknap, Montana, on the bride's family's ranch. The ceremony was officiated by Doug Shear.

Belle is the daughter of Curt and Lindy Cooper and the granddaughter of Doug and Janet Shear and Doug and Lori Cooper.

Caleb is the son of Clint and Julie LeForce and the grandson of Jimmy and Carol LeForce and Linda and Scott Butler.

The newlyweds plan to stay in Thompson Falls.