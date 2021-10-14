ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

If given the chance to go to space, would you?

 
October 14, 2021



Angela Pesqueira,

San Jose, California - “I would think it would be an amazing experience that one would have no words for, although I feel more comfortable with my feet planted on the ground.”

Del Smith, Plains - “No. I wouldn’t want to blow up.”

Alice Uribe, Plains - “I don’t think I have no business going to space.”

Darcy Farlan, Thompson Falls - “No! The trip going into space would be fabulous, it’s just that return trip.”

Malachi Grounds, Thompson Falls - “No, because I’m afraid of heights!”

Gary Hensley, Thompson Falls - “No, I wouldn’t. The technology involved and my age; I’ve just got other priorities.”

 
