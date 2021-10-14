Cancer Network adjusts efforts

Non-profit opts for raffle instead of annual fall event

The Cancer Network of Sanders County (CNSC) might have canceled its annual fundraiser, but the need to help cancer victims goes on, which is why the nonprofit organization is going ahead with another means of raising money.

Board members decided about three weeks ago to cancel the banquet, which was to take place at the fairgrounds pavilion on October 23, and instead raffle a custom bolt action Remington Model 700 rifle chambered in a 340 Weatherby magnum with a muzzle break and scope, along with two boxes of ammunition. Tickets cost $25 apiece or six for $100. The rifle is valued at $2,200.

The CNSC board canceled the fall event about the time the National Guard got involved with the Covid pandemic at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, said Kathy Miller, treasurer of CNSC. “We just couldn’t justify having a party while things were getting worse. It just didn’t make sense to put more people in jeopardy,” added Miller, who was also a past president of the organization.

People can get tickets at Plains businesses Garden, Gift & Floral, Paws Here, Mangy Moose, Plains Drug Store, the First Security Bank in Plains or Thompson Falls, and the Sanders County Ledger in Thompson Falls, the Thompson Falls Family Pharmacy, and the Noxon Mercantile. Tickets will be available until a week before Christmas and the drawing will probably be at the end of December. The purchase of one ticket gives people a chance for one of three prizes. The second prize will be a full pig, cut and wrapped. Third is a breast cancer awareness quilt.

This is the first time the CNSC has had to cancel its fundraiser since its inception over 20 years ago. “We came close last year, but this just seemed like the right thing to do when so many people are getting sick,” said Miller. Shelley Bertrand, president of CNSC, said canceling the event was a tough decision. It’s usually the organization’s biggest fundraiser, which fetches anywhere from $13,000 to $20,000. Miller said the organization relies on donations and fundraisers to continue helping cancer patients. It has given away 54 “gifts” worth $48,600 since the beginning of the year and a total of $774,500 since the organization was created, said Miller. When it started, it gave a one-time gift of $50 to each cancer patient, but now it’s a $900 gift available annually, she said.

“I think we are very valuable to our community. Most people that live here are on a limited budget and a cancer diagnosis can mean financial ruin,” said Bertrand. The money the CNSC raises stays in Sanders County specifically for those diagnosed with cancer. The money the recipients get can be used for whatever he or she wants. “Most people have to stay in Missoula or Kalispell for treatment or drive back and forth weekly, sometimes many times a week. It is expensive to do either,” said Bertrand. “We provide help more than any other cancer association does,” said Bertrand, who hopes to have a banquet in 2022, possibly in the spring, if the Covid situation gets better.

“People really need some assistance and we provide some of the help. Money raised is given to residents and they use the funds, which puts money back into the county,” said Miller. “Why shouldn’t we help our neighbors?”

“This hurts us to cancel but none of us felt we had a choice. Health and well being of our donors is more important than having a party,” said Bertrand, who added that the organization is asking for monetary donations if anyone is willing and able to help.