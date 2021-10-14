Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
October 14, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Michael Ward, 28. Failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $225; no liability insurance, 1st offense, $285; failure to notify owner after accident result in damage, $225; careless driving, $125.
Laura Scovel, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Rheanna Davis, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.
Shannon Egbert, 45, careless driving, $25.
Viola Ziegler, 21, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Brandon Noble, 40, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Brent Reeser, 54, day speeding, $70.
Monte Barnes, 26, speeding in restricted zone, $55.
Gregory Meyer, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Lawanda Otto, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.
Clinton Vonheeder, 79, failure to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.
Molly Murdock, 21, speeding in restricted zone, $65.
Tracy Paddock, 42, night speeding, $20.
Franklin Sherrill, III, 47, night speeding, $20.
Jessica Brooks, 29, night speeding, $70.
Brent Eaton, 52, day speeding, $70.
Motor Carrier Services
Christian Peever, 27, operating without over-dimensional permit, $85; no commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $175.
Robert Nicol, 33, operating with expired registration, $85.
