Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

Montana Highway Patrol

Michael Ward, 28. Failure to give notice of accident by quickest means, 1st offense, $225; no liability insurance, 1st offense, $285; failure to notify owner after accident result in damage, $225; careless driving, $125.

Laura Scovel, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Rheanna Davis, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.

Shannon Egbert, 45, careless driving, $25.

Viola Ziegler, 21, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Brandon Noble, 40, no liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Brent Reeser, 54, day speeding, $70.

Monte Barnes, 26, speeding in restricted zone, $55.

Gregory Meyer, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Lawanda Otto, 19, seatbelt violation, $20.

Clinton Vonheeder, 79, failure to follow conditions and requirements of special permit, $135.

Molly Murdock, 21, speeding in restricted zone, $65.

Tracy Paddock, 42, night speeding, $20.

Franklin Sherrill, III, 47, night speeding, $20.

Jessica Brooks, 29, night speeding, $70.

Brent Eaton, 52, day speeding, $70.

Motor Carrier Services

Christian Peever, 27, operating without over-dimensional permit, $85; no commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $175.

Robert Nicol, 33, operating with expired registration, $85.