Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

NY man convicted for second DUI

 
October 14, 2021



Bruce Linguanti, from New York, was pulled over two weeks ago and arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) in Sanders County. He pleaded guilty to a second offense DUI during this week’s 20th District Judicial Court before Judge James Manley. He was sentenced, as per the plea agreement, to one year in jail with all time suspended, and was given six days credit for time served. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $2,000, a surcharge of $85 and $150 in prosecuting fees.

 

