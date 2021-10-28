DOWN TO EARTH TEACHING

This Plains High School teacher isn't taking a nap on the school lawn, he's teaching his physics students how to use a clinometer, an instrument to measure heights of tall objects such as buildings. For Carl Benson's class, the students worked as a group to determine the height of the gymnasium, which is 15 meters - just over 49 feet. In November, the students' egg projects will be dropped from the gym roof. They received materials for the protective egg casings last week and will start building next week. Assisting Benson on the ground are seniors Dawson Brown and Lexa Craft.