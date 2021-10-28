Fun run promises treats for moving your feet

This year’s Trick or Treat, Move Your Feet will be Thompson Falls Community Trail Committee’s fourth annual 5K run and one-mile fun run/walk. The festive Halloween-themed event will take place on Saturday, October 30, and runners of all paces are welcome.

“The event will be a celebration of the scenic, user-friendly trail system and to help raise funds for trail maintenance,” Kathy Conlin, event coordinator, said in a press release.

The event starts and ends at NorthWestern Energy Power Park at the intersection of Maiden Lane and Pond Street. “The powerhouse Loop Trail and the Clark Fork River will set the stage for a family fun, Halloween-themed outing,” Conlin stated.

Registration will be at Power Park from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. on race day. Tickets for the one-mile Fun Run cost $5 and the 5K run will cost $15. Halloween-themed socks will be given to the first 60 registrants.

The one-mile walk/run begins at 1 p.m. and the 5K will follow at 1:15 p.m. Participants and their families are encouraged to come in their costumes and face masks. During the race, participants should keep 6 feet apart but can remove their masks after the start and until the finish.

A costume contest will also hail the winners of the funniest, most creative and best group. The first male and female 5K finishers will take home a holiday-themed prize.

The event is sponsored by many trail supporters, including Run Wild Missoula, Runner’s Edge, Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Harvest Foods, The Sanders County Ledger, Beagle’s Bakery, First Security Bank, Whitefish Credit Union, Valley Bank and River Town Dental.

Conlin encourages residents to come show your support for the community trail system by participating in this annual event. For more information, call (406) 827-6943.