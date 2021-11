Plains events burst with Halloween spirit

YOUNG ARTIST – Two-year-old Zane Greenwood of Thompson Falls makes his own design at the VFW, where the Plains Woman's Club hosted Halloween Pumpkin Decorating time. Zane, a.k.a. Luigi, and his brother, Blaze, 4, aka Mario, were the club's first customers.

Fred Young Park had a lot of spooky celebrities – monsters, zombies, werewolves, dinosaurs, and vampires, and plenty of hot dogs, compliments of the Plains Lions Club, which has put on their Halloween Weenie Roast for more than 60 years.

Lions member Marvin Tanner guessed there were more than...