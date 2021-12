PAINTING THE TOWN - Plains High School student Jacob Schulze paints the Grinch on a window at Mangy Moose Mercantile last week.

Plains High School art students set out on a mission to add a little extra festive color to the windows on Main Street in Plains last week. Businesses including Mangy Moose, Rocky Mountain Bank and Wildhorse Antiques all got their windows decorated with different holiday themes.

"The store gi...