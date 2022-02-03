Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
February 3, 2022
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Lime, 43, driving while intoxicated, 1st offense, $1,135; speeding in a restricted zone, $125.
Rollin Rennick, 31, day speeding, $20.
Eugene Stedman, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Allan Ullou, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
George Alexandrakis, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Lampone Sakounthong, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Joel Gunz, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $65; operating with a foreign driver’s license for over 60 days, $75.
Lucas Freeman, 21, day speeding, $70.
James Jell, 44, day speeding, $70.
Michael Goddard, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Ronald Dodge, 61, day speeding, $20.
Montana Highway Patrol
Tamera Couture, 39, day speeding, $120.
Jason Miller, 24, day speeding, $20.
James Borgmann, 38, seatbelt violation, $20.
Hondo Ryan, 18, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Hondo Ryan, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Danielle Dean, 37, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Daniel Risland, 72, day speeding, $20.
Matthew Waatti, 65, day speeding, $70.
Emily Gigliano, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Timothy Troyer, 31, day speeding, $20.
Cherlyn Jones, 47, day speeding, $70.
Sheldon Trogden, 22, expired registration, $85; day speeding, $120.
Steven Georgi, 76, seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Moore, 62, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Greg Faeh, 49, day speeding, $70.
Dennis Gross, 53, day speeding, $120.
Yaroslav Khoma, 50, day speeding, $70.
Ladd McMahon, 36, day speeding, $120.
Jaret Retterath, 28, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kathleen Prosser, 70, day speeding, $70
Motor Carrier Services
Sean Steward, 27, failure to register, $85.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Matthew Monen, 52, violation of FWP rules and regulations, $85.
