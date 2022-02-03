ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
February 3, 2022



Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Lime, 43, driving while intoxicated, 1st offense, $1,135; speeding in a restricted zone, $125.

Rollin Rennick, 31, day speeding, $20.

Eugene Stedman, 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Allan Ullou, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

George Alexandrakis, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Lampone Sakounthong, 47, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Joel Gunz, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $65; operating with a foreign driver’s license for over 60 days, $75.

Lucas Freeman, 21, day speeding, $70.

James Jell, 44, day speeding, $70.

Michael Goddard, 64, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Ronald Dodge, 61, day speeding, $20.

Montana Highway Patrol

Tamera Couture, 39, day speeding, $120.

Jason Miller, 24, day speeding, $20.

James Borgmann, 38, seatbelt violation, $20.

Hondo Ryan, 18, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Hondo Ryan, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Danielle Dean, 37, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Daniel Risland, 72, day speeding, $20.

Matthew Waatti, 65, day speeding, $70.

Emily Gigliano, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Timothy Troyer, 31, day speeding, $20.

Cherlyn Jones, 47, day speeding, $70.

Sheldon Trogden, 22, expired registration, $85; day speeding, $120.

Steven Georgi, 76, seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Moore, 62, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Greg Faeh, 49, day speeding, $70.

Dennis Gross, 53, day speeding, $120.

Yaroslav Khoma, 50, day speeding, $70.

Ladd McMahon, 36, day speeding, $120.

Jaret Retterath, 28, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kathleen Prosser, 70, day speeding, $70

Motor Carrier Services

Sean Steward, 27, failure to register, $85.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Matthew Monen, 52, violation of FWP rules and regulations, $85.

 
