Hawk senior Maliyah LeCoure pushes past a Loyola player during Thompson Falls' home matchup with the Heart Breakers last week.

It was a roller coaster of a weekend for the Thompson Falls Blue Hawks. As the end of the regular season nears and the teams prepare for the District 7-B tournament in Ronan next week, the Hawks welcomed Loyola and Eureka to Thompson Falls last week.

The Lady Hawks were losing by 10 points...