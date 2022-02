Plains senior David Schulze, in his second year with the Savage Horsemen, pinned his way to the championship round at the divisional meet last weekend.

For several Savage Horsemen wrestlers, getting to the state tournament was so close. In a tough Western B-C divisional tournament at Butte last weekend, five Plains wrestlers were just one win away from the podium and qualifying for the state tournament. "They wrestled the best they could and I'm...