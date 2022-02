Plains coaches Cal Courville (standing) and Shane Angle watch freshman Brynn Courville's championship match at the state all-class wrestling tournament in Billings.

The Savage Horsemen took five wrestlers to the state all-class wrestling tournament last weekend, with four wrestlers earning a spot on the podium. Plains senior David Schulze also brought home a state title, in the 138-pound bracket.

It was an intense weekend of wrestling at First Interstate...