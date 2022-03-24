CREATIVE CARVERS

Plains club members prepare projects for state show

WHITTLE WHILE YOU WORK – Janet Brandon, a member of the Plains Wood Carving Club, works on entries for the upcoming wood carving show in Missoula and shows samples of her winning pieces from last year.

Time is whittling down for the Plains Wood Carving Club to get pieces done for the big show in May, especially since the club leader is coordinating the carving gala once again.

Tom Collins, who has directed the Plains club for six years, is one of a dozen locals putting knives, chisels and gouges to wood in an effort to woo the crowds at the 2022 Montana State Wood Carvers Show May 7-8.

Club members meet nearly every Tuesday evening at 6:30 in the VFW conference hall to work on their projects and socialize. They usually include some type of education or motivational video at the meeting. Once, it was a lesson on carving "personality chickens," barnyard birds with peculiar expressions. Collins, a carver for 10 years, made five of them in one day as examples for the more novice carvers to see.

"I have a memory of my grandfather holding me on his knee and carving a willow branch whistle. I've always wanted to carve and attempted it maybe three times in life," said Collins, who eventually took an evening carving class at Plains School with John Meckler, a veteran carver in his own right. "I haven't stopped carving since then," said Collins, who was recently commissioned to make a crucifix with a Native American Jesus for a Catholic Church in Box Elder, Montana. It took him four months to finish the seven-foot tall cross with the four-foot tall Jesus on it, along with a Mary and Joseph. It is the largest piece he has ever carved.

Karen Ryan, who's been carving for about a year, is nearly done with her chicken and plans to enter it in the competition in May at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Her husband, Sean, is also a club member. He started carving two or three years ago when he was recovering from a back injury in California. He's also working on one of the 2.5-inch tall chickens, along with something he calls "Birdman," which stands just over six inches tall. He said it started out as a totem pole, but like many carving pieces changed as he progressed. He's still unsure if he'll enter it in the coming show. The Ryans are one of two husband and wife teams in the club.

Janet and Dave Brandon are also club members and avid carvers. Janet took home three awards at the show last year. She nabbed two Best of Divisions in the novice category, one for a sunflower and one for a Raggedy Andy piece. She also took second place for a letter opener.

"Once I get absorbed in a carving, then nothing else is going on in the world - it's a nice getaway," said Janet, who's been a carver for about 20 years. Dave has been a carver for about two years and was working on a chain, although he doesn't plan to enter anything in the show. Janet is working on three pieces and finished a seven-inch tall stylized fox. Her smallest piece is a three-inch angel. Several members said they sometimes start with one subject in mind, but changes it to something else as they carve. "You can't do a carving wrong, it just changes as you go and it might just end up being a good piece of firewood," said Brandon.

The club has no dues, bylaws or officers, said Collins. "The purpose of the club is to promote wood carving, teach those the want to learn, and provide venues for competition and display," said Collins. "We do not want to be bogged down by organizational concerns," he said. Last week's meeting included a short video that contained a series of photographs of a California carver going through the steps of a relief carving of a Lord of the Rings character.

The 70-year-old Collins has had his share of accolades over the years, including a Best of Show in Spokane, seven Best of Divisions and four Best of Skill Levels. In the expert level, he's received three awards. He finds carving a soothing experience. "Depending on the complexity of the piece, it can also be calming," said Collins, who serves as a city judge in Plains, Thompson Falls and Hot Springs. He started his carving career with one knife, two gouges, a protective glove and a thumb guard, but over the years he's expanded to a collection of 30 mallet gouges, seven knives, almost a dozen hand gouges and various supporting tools. He's done a wide variety of subjects, but likes to do realistic subjects that communicate his life experiences and life values. He finds carving creative, challenging and satisfying. "I am designing a piece that I will call 'Brothers: Contrite and Contempt.' I want to interpret the story from the Bible of the Prodigal Son," he said.

Heather Allen, the VFW's quartermaster, started carving with the club in June 2021 after the club started meeting at the VFW. One of the big benefits of being in the group is the help she gets from veteran carvers in the club. Collins loaned her some of his tools before she went on Amazon to get her own. She also got a carving book for Christmas and watches YouTube videos. She finished a small "Mr. Peanut," though she hasn't put a hat on him yet, and she has about three weeks into a horse head relief carving, which she plans to enter in the novice class. "It was a new skill to learn. It's cool to make something from just a block," said Allen.

The Plains Wood Carving Club has been around for some 30 years, said Collins. They've changed their meeting place several times - Plains School, Assembly of God Church, First Lutheran Church, Studs Building and Home, and the VFW. Four people joined the club last year, but Collins said there's plenty of room for more people who want to join the group.

The newest club members are a father and son duo. Ken Nelson and his 12-year-old son, Shay, were at their first meeting last Tuesday evening. Ken Nelson said he started carving to have a hobby with his son. Shay has done woodworking before, but he started his first carving piece at the meeting. "It started as a peanut, but I think it's going to be a jelly bean," said Shay, who added that he's having fun with it.

Collins said he has seen a lot of improvement in the Plains club members' creativity and skill and would like to see several of them enter the Missoula show, which had only about 176 entries last year, down from the average of about 250.

Marshall Irving of Plains, a three-year carver, has about 20 hours in a cowboy face, complete with intricate details. This will be his first time to enter his work in a show. He said he's done with most of the carving and is sanding some of the finer parts.

Ed Moreth ALMOST DONE – Marshall Irving, a member of the Plains Wood Carving Club, sands some of the areas of his cowboy for the upcoming wood carving show in Missoula.

Jean Nemeth of Camas Prairie is in her second year of carving. Presently, she is trying to finish an 11-inch "Love Spoon," made of walnut, which she started as a gift for someone. She nabbed a Best of Division with a three-inch tall frog last year and plans to enter her decorative spoon this year.

The show will be open to the public May 7, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 8, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a $5 admission fee. Children under 12, accompanied by an adult, are free. Carving pieces are judged Friday at 7 p.m. There are four skill levels at the show. "When you get to the advanced and expert levels you're going to see some very nice artwork," said Collins, who's been coordinating the show for the last five years. He said the show draws carvers from throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington. For information about the show or club people can contact Tom Collins at (406) 529-0239.