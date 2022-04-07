Project ASCENT prepares for 2022 camp season

Project ASCENT is opening camper sign-ups April 1 for statewide application. The nonprofit has been providing free summer camps to Montana youths ages 12 to 17 for the last seven years. The adventure camps provide a chance for exploration to any Montana student who applies and is selected. Depending on the funding available, Project ASCENT hosts five camps and each trip ranges from four to five days, providing up to 50 kids with the opportunity of a lifetime. According to the organization founder, these camps could be crucial to future mental health as well.

“Getting kids outside and active in nature hits so many gamuts of health,” said Rob Christensen, founder and Executive Director of Project ASCENT. Christensen is a counselor at Thompson Falls Elementary School and explained that in his years of working with kids and mental health he has seen the shift away from outdoor activity result in a negative downturn in youth. “There’s a huge need in my job, and I see that every day,” said Christensen. He referred to unproductive and negative attitudes, a tendency towards laziness and staying inside, a decline in physical health related to the increasingly sedentary lifestyle, increased child frustrations and even eventual drug use to escape negative attitudes towards life. Christensen explained that all these symptoms could grow worse over time as more youth stay inside. “Getting out into nature is no longer the norm,” said the school counselor. According to Christensen, if organizations like Project ASCENT can get kids outdoors, active and in nature, “That is then going to trickle into our communities.” If we want a healthy, strong community, we have to focus on these kids.”

Spots fill up fast, and extra youth applications are placed on a waitlist in case someone else drops out as the adventure times creep closer. Sign-ups are available online and youth will need to have a parent or guardian present with them to complete their application. The process can take less than 15 minutes and can even be done through the phone. When kids sign up, they should list three adventure preferences to make sure they get put on one they would like to attend, in case their first or second pick fills up. Applicants will be notified by May 20 of their status. The entire process is free to youth and their families, as are the camps.

Participants are only responsible for a small list of provisions listed out on Project ASCENT’s website and through video. These items include clothes, toiletries, a water bottle, etc. All other adventure gear including backpacks, harnesses, kayaks, stoves, etc. are provided by Project ASCENT. Parents are responsible for getting explorers to drop-off points and picking them up at the end of each week.

Every adventure takes explorers (campers) into the wilderness backpacking, kayaking along the Flathead River, camping alongside the Bull and Clark Fork rivers, repelling off cliff faces, learning about the native flora and fauna of Montana and much more. Participants will get unique opportunities to meet with experts in conservation and outdoor recreation to learn about careers focusing on the outdoors, and to take part in fun and interesting activities nearly every day of each tip. These activities may include radio-tagging trout, learning about Native American culture from tribal historians, performing water quality testing and much more. All activities are geared towards discovering the natural world of Montana, while enjoying time in the great outdoors.

The Project ASCENT crew of volunteers and board members work tirelessly throughout the year to provide funding for their adventures. The organization is currently seeking funding for three more of their summer camps. More information about donations can be found on Project ASCENT’s website, projectascent.org. There are many ways to donate, small and large, and all are appreciated. Board members invite organizations looking to make a big difference to ask about the “Big Ask” program. All donations are tax deductible.

More information about camps, donations or applications can be found through the organization’s website, projectascent.org, or by calling Rob Christensen at (406) 799-1793, Andrea Christensen at (406) 868-8775, or John Dowd at (770) 855-3140.