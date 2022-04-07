FWP honors instructors for years of service

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks recently honored the service of its Region 1 (northwest Montana) hunter and bowhunter education instructors at an annual workshop in Kalispell.

The annual workshop is an opportunity for FWP staff and instructors from each region to review the program, discuss updates and new equipment, and to celebrate the volunteerism of the instructors. The heart of Montana's hunter and bowhunter education programs is the corps of dedicated volunteer instructors. They stand as examples of how each hunter should demonstrate ethics, behavior and responsibility to themselves, landowners, other hunters and the resource.

At the 2022 workshop, several instructors were awarded for service milestones, ranging from five to 65 years. The latest honorees are listed below.

Among those honored was Montana’s longest serving instructor, Bob Larsson of St. Ignatius. Larsson, 92, still helps in classes, working alongside his adult children and grandchildren who have followed in his footsteps and also serve as hunter education instructors. Larsson was the state’s second certified instructor after the Montana Legislature created the hunter safety program in 1957. Larsson’s son, Andy, accepted the 65-year award in Kalispell on his behalf.

Richard Hjort of Libby received recognition for 45 years of service as a hunter education instructor and 35 years as a bowhunter education instructor.

“The men and women who volunteer to mentor new hunters are passionate and dedicated to Montana’s hunting tradition and to teaching firearm safety,” said Dillon Tabish, FWP regional communication and education program manager. “These instructors serve their communities in a very important way. They deserve a sincere ‘Thank you’ from all of us.”

If anyone is interested in the future of hunting, in improving sportsmanship and safety in the field, or teaching an appreciation for the vast hunting resources in Montana, FWP encourages them to sign up to become an instructor. Visit fwp.mt.gov/education/hunter for more information or call Dillon Tabish at (406) 751-4564.

Region 1 Service Milestones

5 Years (Bowhunter Ed): Jason Clinkenbeard, Arlee, Tom Fieber, Polson, Sam Nease, Kalispell, Michael Pierce, Hot Springs.

5 Years (Hunter Ed): Jason Clinkenbeard, Arlee, Joshua Harmon, Kalispell, Max Mayer, Rollins, Seth Moore, Yaak, Sam Nease, Kalispell, Michael Pierce, Hot Springs, Oby Schulz, Arlee, Ryan Schwegel, Kalispell.

10 Years (Bowhunter Ed): Colette Morgan, Plains.

10 Years (Hunter Ed): Perry Brown, Columbia Falls, Chris Crane, Columbia Falls, Russell Hunt, St. Ignatius, Colette Morgan, Plains, Jessica Nease, Kalispell.

15 Years (Bowhunter Ed): Rebecca Doyle, Noxon, William Swagger, Libby.

15 Years (Hunter Ed): Dean Hazuka, Marion, Rick Nease, Kalispell, Alan Osborn, Troy, William Swagger, Libby.

20 Years (Bowhunter Ed): Robert Larsson, St. Ignatius.

20 Years (Hunter Ed): Richard Bondy, St. Ignatius, Robert Larsson, St. Ignatius.

25 Years (Bowhunter Ed): Ron Clarke, Whitefish, Jeremy Plummer, Somers.

25 Years (Hunter Ed): Rod Day, Kalispell, Peter Drowne, Bigfork, Ed Ferruzzi, Trego, Patrick Fish, Whitefish, Penny Fish, Whitefish, Wade Fish, Whitefish, Jeremy Plummer, Somers, Brian Sommers, Kalispell, Tim Stoddard, Whitefish.

30 Years (Hunter Ed): Lonny Quimby, Columbia Falls.

35 Years (Bowhunter Ed): Pat Allick, Kalispell, Roger Allick, Kalispell, Terry Comstock, Eureka,

Richard Hjort, Libby.

45 Years (Hunter Ed): Richard Hjort, Libby.

65 Years (Hunter Ed): Robert Larsson, St. Ignatius.