Fabulous care at CFVH

 
April 7, 2022



In the early morning hours of March 25, I had the misfortune to have to go to the hospital. Now, I am a retired RN, but have not been an inpatient since I had kids, and that was ah, um, a long time ago. I was so impressed with CFVH. Wonderful facility, and oh my, the staff. Everyone from Radiology, RT, Lab, PT, Drs Herzog and Valentine was so competent and caring. My care team of RNs and CNAs was just great, professional, thoughtful, personable, every one. I got just fabulous care. And I need to mention the first responders, who got me to Plains with a minimum of discomfort. We are so lucky here. 

Carol LaRock,

Trout Creek

 
