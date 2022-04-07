Watch for wildlife on roadways

Just a warning for all the new folks that have moved into our area. When you enter the” Eddy Flat Speedway” just before the Sheep Viewing area and to the 55 mph zone going east be on the lookout for elk and deer. This time of year we have a hundred plus elk feeding in our fields. They do cross the highway usually at first and last light but do all night long. Hitting a 500 or so pound critter at highway speeds can be disastrous and cause a fatality. Deer are also plentiful in this area, not week goes by without a elk or deer collision. Some collisions are unavoidable they will jump out of the ditch and in front of you before you can react. Driving at night use your eyes and scan the sides of the road and slowdown in this area at dusk, night, and dawn, it might save your life.

Ron Hawkinson,

Thompson Falls