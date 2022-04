HARD LANDING – Clark Fork Valley Riverdog Jody Page lands head first at home plate as Mission Valley Mariner Holden Emerson gets the ball too late.

The Clark Fork Valley Riverdogs had their first shutout of their two-year existence in a 12-0 victory against the Mission Valley Mariners at Amundson Sports Complex at Plains Sunday.

It was also a first for Riverdog Trenis McDonald to pitch a shutout in his two years with the team. In facing 21...