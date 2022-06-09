Having faith

We in America have come to a desperate time in history.

People coming in now from many places are not going thru the proper channels. Not like immigrants of the past. Some will create unrest.

The COVID crisis has done harm and fear should not overcome us!

We should as caring people protect our most innocent tiny human beings in the mother's womb.

The dilemma of ectopic pregnancies can be helped thru Dr. Thomas Hilger of Pope Paul VI Institution at Nebraska. His medical institute has helped women the world over. He has corrected the serious conditions in ectopic pregnancies and helped the pregnancy to full term safely.

We really need to get Americans back to work, before we can dare to hope for improvements.

God is the solution. He can help, but we need to ask in faith.

Linda Parker, Thompson Falls