Our Viewpoint

Living with wildlife

I had a friend visit from Tennessee a few years ago, and she couldn't believe the number of deer in Thompson Falls. She took a lot of pictures of deer in the yard, deer on the sidewalks, deer in the streets. It is pretty unique as we live in the wilderness of northwest Montana.

We have plenty of civic duties – both as U.S. citizens and as residents of Sanders County. As Americans, we pay taxes, serve on juries and vote in elections. But our obligations here in this community are just as important, and it appears we need to brush up on one of our skills in particular.

Longtime residents, out-of-towners and seasonal visitors: We need to be better about bears.

This part of the country is beautiful, with its big skies, towering mountains and sparkling rivers. Our wildlife thinks so, too, and we must share the land accordingly … and safely. Even if bears aren’t visible, we are never far from them. That does not mean, however, that we should be encouraging them even closer.

Bear encounters in Thompson Falls have been higher than surrounding areas lately. To reduce contact and potential problems, residents are reminded that it’s our responsibility to maintain clean homes and properties. FWP recommends keeping trash containers in a building when possible, or using bear-resistant receptacles. Consider items around your house that might attract a bear – including pet food, compost piles and fruit trees. Pet food or animal feed should be stored in tight containers and indoors if possible. Grills should never be left unattended in use and should be cleaned well afterward. Regularly turn compost piles and add lime to reduce especially pungent odors like melon rinds or meat.

Even in the absence of the above-named items, our homes and vehicles can still sometimes seem attractive to wildlife, especially of the smart and curious type. Check your yard – even birdseed, vegetable gardens, and scented items like candles and suntan lotions can be bear magnets. Above all, use common sense and view populated areas through the eyes of a wild animal.

Yes, we must share space with bears, but we can take steps to put distance between us and them – ensuring our own safety and, just as importantly, theirs. It’s our duty.

­ — Annie Wooden