Annual Plains 3-on-3 draws teams from across state

Braeden Allen of the Plains Titans team (left) dribbles by Kaydence Pavlik of the Thompson Falls Wrecking Ball team during the Wildhorse Shootout on Saturday.

The Celtics and the Warriors are battling for an NBA championship this week, but the competition at Amundson Sports Complex last weekend was just as fierce. The sixth annual Wildhorse Shootout 3-on-3 tournament brought 66 teams to Plains for a day of basketball and fun. The weather provided a ste...