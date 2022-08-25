Residents tour TC blueberry farm

This summer, Montana State University Sanders County Extension Office in Thompson Falls has been working to connect people with local agriculture and horticulture in a series of farm and ranch tours. One of the last stops of the season was a trip to Eller's Blueberry Farm in Trout Creek. A handful of residents from around the county had the chance to meet owners Yvonne Eller and James Hunt.

The first blueberry patch at the farm was planted 40 years ago and has since grown into two separate blueberry patches both at an acre in size and containing around 2,400 plants each. Also on the farm is an apple orchard with some of the trees still growing from 40 years ago. Guests got to tour a greenhouse full of tomatoes, a small vineyard and the couple's personal garden brimming with a variety of vegetables.

When asked how to successfully grow blueberries, Hunt replied, "there's just something right about the soil. It's the acidity and the micronutrients. They also need a lot of water." James walked guests around each section of the farm talking about its history and answering questions before guests dispersed to pick their own blueberries.

The last tour of the season will be at Whiskey Trail Ranch on September 10. "This has been really fun," said Wendy Carr, County Extension Agent for agriculture, horticulture and natural resources. "It's the part of my job that I've enjoyed the most so far."

After a successful first year, Carr says she will bring back the tours next spring with some new locations. "I think Little Bitterroot Ranch was my favorite tour," Carr said. "That's my parents' ranch. It was really cool to see my dad talk about his ancestors and history. It was a special moment for him and I to give that tour."

Eller's Blueberry Farm is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturday. Right now, they are still looking for pickers and James says those who are interested can contact him through Eller's Blueberry Farm's Facebook page.

Wendy Swenson of Heron has been on several of the summer ranch and farm tours and says she has enjoyed the learning experience. "Wendy has done an amazing job with organizing all of this," Swenson said. "I've gained so much from each tour but I would have to say my favorite was the lavender farm tour."

For more information on the last tour of the season, contact Carr at (406) 827-6934 or [email protected]