Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Where is the justice?

 
August 25, 2022



Dear Elizabeth,

Recently I spent the better part of a day at the Sanders County Courthouse. The purpose was to establish custody of a young child. You were impregnated (unplanned) by a young man that lived approximately 2,000 miles from your home town-Noxon, Montana. You went to the clinic in Thompson Falls, Montana, in April of 2021 with a family member and found out you were pregnant. After that a family member accompanied you to all of your prenatal visits.

The young man whose child you were carrying did not accompany you to any of these appointments. In -fact for the entire term of your pregnancy the young man spent less than four days with you in Montana. You held down your job in Noxon and attended all of your required drills and duties with the Montana Army National Guard during your pregnancy. Your family and your community were there to help you; the father of your child was not.

You gave birth to a healthy young child; the father was not present. You lost your life. Your father, family and community stepped up and gave your child a loving, secure and healthy home for 7-1/2 months. The father of your child made no contribution of help; physically or financially.

In spite of being an almost entirely absent non supportive father the young man was granted custody of your child.

Rest in peace Elizabeth. Your family and this community cannot have peace; they know your child is not where you would want.

I Love Ya,

R.W. Dougherty, Noxon

P.S. Where is the JUSTICE in our justice system?

 
