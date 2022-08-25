ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Where is the little library?

 
August 25, 2022



Several days ago I stopped by the Local Store in Trout Creek with an arm full of books for the “Little Library” in front of the store.

It was gone! I asked the store clerk about it and she said one morning she came to work and it was gone!

If someone took it to make repairs – thank you. If someone stole it – what a jerk and a lousy thing to do.

Many of the older folks that do not get out to the library in Thompson falls or Clark Fork, Idaho kinda depend on that little resource at the Local Store. It has been there for years; I would guess since the 90’s. Especially during the winter months, it has been a good source for reading materials.

BJ Lunnen,

Plains

 

