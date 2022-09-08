ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Miriah Kardelis 

Trout Creek School receives donation from Elks

 
September 8, 2022

Trout Creek School staff (from left) Taylor Etienne, Veronica Coyler, Alicia Wenz, Joe Hanson and Debra Cashman receive a donation from Clark Fork Valley Elks members Don Manning and Charlie Munday.

The new school year is upon us and sending students back to class is no easy feat, especially when it comes to the price tag. The cost of school supplies can add up quickly, not just for families but for schools as well. When Trout Creek School sent out a message for help, Clark Fork Valley Elks (CFVE) answered the call.

Last Tuesday, CFVE Exalted Ruler Charlie Munday and CFVE member Don Manning handed over a check for $1,000 to Trout Creek School teachers to help buy school supplies. "We had our lodge meeting and we were able to come up with a $1,000 donation to be separated between each teacher at the school," Munday said.

Manning said the lodge has donated school supplies in the past but this time around thought it would be best for the teachers to decide what they each need for their own classrooms.

"We're just so blessed to have this kind of community support, especially after COVID," said teacher Debra Cashman. Superintendent Preston Wenz said the donation will greatly benefit the teachers and the school's new curriculum.

"Elks do more than just donate to schools," said teacher Veronica Coyler. "When my son was injured last year, we received a check from them. There are so many things the Elks do that the community doesn't know about and we're just so appreciative of it."

 

