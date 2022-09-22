Vet candidates before you vote

Musings,

When I consider a candidate and spend my vote, I deep dive into who they are before running. To me it is my civic duty to "vet" for myself, beyond self serving slogans, flyers or ads.

I learned Ryan Zinke is not who he has postured. His recounting of his military career reflects a pattern of behavior stalling his career that is well documented and fact checked article in the NY times dated January 6, 2017.

A pattern of behavior? Mr. Zinke was forced to resign as Secretary of the Interior. Why? Another well documented and fact checked article from the Washington Post dated December 15, 2018.

These are only two sources but the information is irrefutable from our sources as well. Even currently, in another article dated August 24, 2022, on NBC News.

Seems to me, If he is not good enough to be promoted in the miltary, and not good enough to serve as our Secretary of Interior, then why would we think he is good for Montana?

Respectfully requesting vet candidates before YOU spend your vote. Find answers yourself; who were they before running, after holding office, voting records, are they available to me, can I speak to them, do they hear my concerns, who funds their campaign.

Thank you,

Dawn Gandalf , Thompson Falls