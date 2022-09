Noxon's Maygan Swanson had three aces, two blocks and one kill in the Red Devils' match against Charlo.

The Noxon Red Devils hosted a pair of home volleyball matches last week, welcoming Alberton on Thursday and Charlo on Saturday.

Noxon kicked the weekend of competition off with a win against Alberton on Thursday. The Red Devils defeated the Panthers in four sets. Against Charlo, the Red Devils...