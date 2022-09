SCHOOL COLORS – Eighth-grader Giada Schall hangs black and orange streamers on their float. Helping (right) is Cecilia Harris.

Showing team spirit took a lot of work and ingenuity, a good amount of paint, and loads of orange and black balloons for the building of the six floats of the Plains School Homecoming Week Parade.

The students came up with the overall theme of "We Bleed Orange and Black," though some classes add...