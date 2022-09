FIRST QUARTER – Plains Horseman Darren Standeford throws a pass while Valley Christian Eagle Dawson Hoaglin tries to block the shot. Trying to stop Hoaglin is Horseman Levi Blood. The pass was incomplete. The Eagles won.

The Plains Horsemen welcomed the Valley Christian Eagles for their homecoming football game on Friday. The game was scoreless until the last two minutes of the game when the Eagles ran it in for a touchdown and completed the extra run to take an 8-0 lead.

In the third quarter, the Horsemen sco...