BEAT IT – The Fubuki Daiko Japanese Taiko Drummers show their talents during a number at the Paradise Center. From left are Naomi Guilbert, Giselle Mak, Bruce Robertson and Hiroshi Koshiyama.

A musical group at the Paradise Center had a lion that bit members of the audience while musicians just kept on playing.

The lion was actually Hiroshi Koshiyama, a member of Fubuki Daiko, Japanese taiko drummers, which performed at the Paradise Center Friday evening. In the "Shi Shi Mai (Lion D...