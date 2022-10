Ridge Riders rebuild Gem Peak warming hut

Volunteers with the Cabinet Ridge Riders work on painting the warming hut near Gem Peak in Trout Creek. The hut was destroyed by a fire last month.

They say Rome wasn't built in a day. Maybe it would have been, had they had the commitment and drive of the Cabinet Ridge Riders (CRR). More than 40 volunteers with the Trout Creek group have spent nearly 2,000 hours rebuilding the warming hut at Gem Peak near Trout Creek, which was burned by fir...